NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.

It happened at Whites Creek High School when a School Resource Officer was notified two students were asleep in a Honda CR-V. After checking the tags, the officer found the vehicle to be stolen.

The 14-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger were taken into custody. Two loaded .38 handguns were also found under the driver’s seat.

The driver has been charged in juvenile court with vehicle theft and unlawful gun possession.

The passenger, along with another 14-year-old who had gotten out of the car and entered the school before police arrived at the vehicle, are both being charged for joyriding.