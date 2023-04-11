KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rock and country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is headed to Knoxville to play in Thompson-Boling Arena in June.

According to a press release from the venue, Williams will take the stage alongside The Frontmen of Country and Dillon Carmichael on June 23, 2023.

“As a touring artist, Hank Jr. was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music,” the release said. “And he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.”

Williams boasts over 70 million album sales worldwide, including six platinum and 20 gold albums, 13 number-one albums and 10 number-one singles.

Williams’ musical career launched in 1964 with his first album, which consisted of his father’s songs. Through the decades, the release said Williams continues to “redefine the boundaries of rock and country music.”

Tickets are available online Friday, April 14 at 10:00 am via Ticketmaster.