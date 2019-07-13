Morristown man killed in hang gliding accident in Anderson County

Hang glider that crashed around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, near Olaiver Springs in Anderson County. (Eric Altenhof / WATE)

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a hang gliding accident in Oliver Springs.

Law enforcement officials say a man has died after being involved in a hang gliding accident. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tyler Mayes says 45-year-old Patrick Scott Lucas of Morristown died Saturday afternoon near the Oliver Springs Airport.

The accident happened on Smith Road just before 5:30 p.m. Law enforcement and medical personnel are on the scene, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. A medical examiner is also at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is awaiting word on whether the Federal Aviation Administration will be sending an investigator to the crash site.