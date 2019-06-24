Hancock County man charged with arson after barn fire in 2018

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man has been indicted after an investigation into a barn fire in Hancock County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Marty Rouse was charged with one count of arson in relation to a barn fire on Alton Road in Sneedville back in 2018.

The investigation included TBI Special Agents, the Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Rouse was served the indictment in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. Rouse is being held there on unrelated charges.

The release says Rouse currently remains in custody in Virginia, pending extradition to Tennessee.