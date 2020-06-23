Grandfather Mountain: Black bear ‘humanely euthanized’ at age 31 following long history of arthritis

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation announced the death of a long time resident, “Gerry” the black bear.

Officials said Gerry had a long history of debilitating arthritis and was “humanely euthanized” at age 31.

The release added, “Gerry was loved by everyone who had the chance to meet her,” said Deborah Anderson, assistant habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature preserve. “She was a sassy bear, always sure to let the other bears know just how she felt about them. She was just the best bear.”

Grandfather Mountain officials said Gerry was born in the wild in Northern Michigan and orphaned when she was 2-months-old.

Officials said in the release, “In the wild, black bears live into their early 20s, while those in captivity can live up to and beyond 30.”