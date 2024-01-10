LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency as a Kentucky town finds itself in a water crisis.

Officials said that limited rainfall in the area has led to a water shortage.

The news comes after Fleming-Neon Water and Sewer announced a system-wide boil water advisory until further notice on Friday. The city also declared a local state of emergency, stating that the freshwater well that supplies the city had reached a level that was too low to be drafted into the water treatment plant.

Beshear said that the move will allow the state to do everything it can to alleviate the situation and provide support to the community.

“We stand ready to help make sure our people have access to clean water,” Beshear said.

The governor has also invoked the state’s price-gouging laws, protecting people from overpriced goods and services like bottled water.

Residents without water are advised to not drink tap water without bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.

Fleming Neon Water and Sewer said that bottled water is available for residents without water, especially for the elderly. If you’re affected, call (606) 855-7916. Water is also available at the area fire department.