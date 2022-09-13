TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stark reality in an increasingly digital world lingers for thousands of Tennesseans living in the state’s most rural counties: having no access, or no reliable access, to highspeed internet at home.

A Broadband Deployment Report published in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals that one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband.

Monday, state officials announced nearly $447 million in grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to expand broadband in these communities, helping more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses achieve better internet access statewide.

Of 36 state grants awarded, two power companies in the Tri-Cities region were selected as multi-million dollar recipients:

$5,700,655 to SkyBest Communications, Inc., serving Johnson and Carter Counties

$8,262,340 to Greeneville Energy Authority, serving Greene County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said of the push to get communities online, “People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers, and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth.”

Greeneville Energy Authority leaders told News Channel 11 around 3,000 Greene County customers currently have no internet access. The grant will help change that.

“With this money, we should be able to reach about 1,000 of those customers, but then ultimately it will give us some infrastructure to build off of and serve other customers as well,” said Chuck Bowlin, CEO and President of the Greeneville Energy Authority.

Greeneville Light and Power plans to run fiber optic cable to homes without internet access in the western part of the county near Newport Highway up to Bulls Gap. Bowlin says it’s no small feat; one that would not have been possible without the grant money.

“We’ve had Adelphi and Comcast here for a long time and they haven’t served those areas for reason. It’s not economically feasible. Those customers just don’t have an option for service, this is gonna be their option,” said Bowlin.

He wants to eventually fill in the gaps and reach the additional 2,000 customers still offline in northern and southern Greene County when more funding is available.

“We do hope to be able to extend to the whole county as time permits,” said Bowlin.

Investing in broadband also results over time in a major boost to the region’s economic development.

“Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive, and I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for managing dollars effectively to serve Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee.

Tennessee’s Assistant Commissioner of Community and Rural Development, Brooxie Carlton, told News Channel 11 in a statement expanding broadband is a priority.

“During the pandemic, Governor Lee and the Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group recognized the growing importance and need for quality broadband access and allocated $450 million of the State’s American Rescue Plan funding to expand internet access across rural Tennessee. As a result, 150,000 households will gain access to high-quality broadband, allowing more Tennesseans to carry out daily activities such as completing school work or working from home,” said Carlton.

Adding in the money these companies statewide are also investing in their projects, it comes out to a combined investment of $778 million in new broadband infrastructure across the state.

The projects must be completed within the next three years.