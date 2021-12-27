Georgia murder suspect spotted in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Police Department and Murray County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting in Murray County Georgia early Sunday.

According to the McMinn County Sheriff, Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, is wanted for murder and was last seen in the Gudger area at the McMinn/Monroe County line. Wiseman is described as a white male, 5’10″, 177lbs with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with facial hair, wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, work boots and a blue and white ball cap.

MCSO learned that Wiseman may have business ties to Englewood. While conducting an investigation along with the Englewood Police Department around 1 p.m. today, Wiseman was spotted with his sister, Jessica Jenkins, in a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, Tennessee License 1U7-6J6.

After a brief police chase, MCSO says Wiseman took control of the vehicle, let his sister out and disappeared. Jenkins was taken into custody.

If you see the Pathfinder, Wiseman or have any information, please call 911.