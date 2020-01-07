Four killed in Bell County, Kentucky house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Dispatchers in Bell County, Kentucky have confirmed four people were killed early Tuesday morning in a house fire.
Dispatchers have confirmed that a Grandmother and three juveniles were killed in a house fire on Hurst Hollow Road. Fire crews responded to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kentucky State Police and arson investigators remain at the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
