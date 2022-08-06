(WJHL) – Former Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Colonel for the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Larry Wallace has passed away.

Wallace served as Director of the TBI from 1992-2003 and Colonel for the THP from 1987-1992.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that former Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel and former TBI Director, Larry Wallace has passed away. He was a great man and loved serving this great state. His tenure as THP Colonel was from 1987-1992. Colonel Wallace set the standard for leadership.” Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry

“With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace. We continue to benefit from his efforts as our leader from 1992-2003. Director Wallace, we love you. You fought the fight, kept the faith, and now rest as we have the watch.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation



The announcement came from TBI’s Twitter and THP’s Facebook.