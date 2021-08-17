Former judge pleads guilty to indecent liberties charge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former Superior Court judge has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a teenage boy in 2019, a North Carolina district attorney said Monday.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said former District and Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, received a two-year sentence, three years of supervised probation, and was ordered to undergo sexual offender treatment after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offenses, news outlets reported.

In addition, Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant ordered that Green be permanently disbarred, according to Williams.

The district attorney said in a news release that the charges against Green stemmed from a sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy on March 30, 2019 at an Asheville motel. The boy escaped from Green after the assault by saying he needed to leave the room to get ice from a motel dispenser. Once he was away from the room, the victim texted a friend and called his mother, who then called the police, Williams said in the news release.

The former judge also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing alcohol to a person under 21 and disseminating obscene material to a minor.