Food City to host Coca-Cola Caravan appearances during Thanksgiving week

(WJHL) — The Coca-Cola Caravan has provided an outpour of Christmas magic and cheer since 1997, a release from Food City states.

The grocery chain announced the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make several stops at Food City stores across the region, giving youngsters the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

The Coca-Cola Caravan’s appearances will be as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Food City at 920 N. State of Franklin in Johnson City from noon until 2 p.m.

Food City at 151 Cook St. in Abingdon from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Express by Food City at 3625 US 441-Pkwy. in Pigeon Forge from noon until 3 p.m.

Food City at 3064 Teaster Lane in Pigeon Forge from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Dr. in Knoxville from noon until 3 p.m.

Food City at 284 Morrell Road in Knoxville from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Each event will feature Santa visits, product sampling, holiday music and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear.