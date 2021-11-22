Food City to host Coca-Cola Caravan appearances during Thanksgiving week

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — The Coca-Cola Caravan has provided an outpour of Christmas magic and cheer since 1997, a release from Food City states.

The grocery chain announced the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make several stops at Food City stores across the region, giving youngsters the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

The Coca-Cola Caravan’s appearances will be as follows:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 24
    Food City at 920 N. State of Franklin in Johnson City from noon until 2 p.m.
    Food City at 151 Cook St. in Abingdon from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 27
    Express by Food City at 3625 US 441-Pkwy. in Pigeon Forge from noon until 3 p.m.
    Food City at 3064 Teaster Lane in Pigeon Forge from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28
    Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Dr. in Knoxville from noon until 3 p.m.
    Food City at 284 Morrell Road in Knoxville from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Each event will feature Santa visits, product sampling, holiday music and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss