Food City hiring 1,200 new associates

(WJHL) — Food City announced it’s looking to expand its team by hiring 1,200 new associates at several locations.

On Wednesday, July 14, each grocery store will host a company-wide hiring event for fulltime and part-time positions.

Those interested in applying can do so online at FoodCity.com or by visiting any Food City store to complete an application.

Food City is a family-owned and operated company and offers competitive salaries, health care coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual and more.