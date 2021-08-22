Flash flooding traps Dickson County man, neighbors inside homes

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – People living on Humphreys County Line Road in Dickson woke up trapped by flooding Saturday morning.

Michael Patalano said the creek and road near his home have flooded before, but this may be the worst he’s seen. “We are unable to get out of our house. We have no water, no power.”

Patalano said he wasn’t prepared for the water to rise so quickly. Water flooded his bridge and he estimated people living in the area wouldn’t be able to leave their homes for at least a day or two.

Dickson County flooding – Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Michael Patalano)

“This time, it’s [the bridge] completely washed out,” Patalano said, “There’s no way of getting out. Honestly, I don’t know when I’m going to be able to get out because there’s nothing I can do until this water goes down.”

Patalano and his neighbors were just one of many communities feeling the effects of devastating flooding.

Dickson and Humphreys, along with Houston and Hickman counties, remain under a Flash Flood Emergency until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.