FL authorities search for missing woman from Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers in Florida are investigating after a carjacking and potential kidnapping situation involving a couple from Knoxville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to confirm the safety of Marsha Ann Higgins. Deputies say they were told Higgins is being held against her will by Bradley Chilton, her boyfriend.

Court records from recent years state they were from Knox County.

Marsha Ann Higgins and Bradley Chilton were last seen in a silver Toyota with Tennessee tag 8P08U0.

The two were last seen Wednesday night in Florida’s Volusia County. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes Higgins and Chilton are still in a silver Toyota with Tennessee tags.