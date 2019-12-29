Five injured in North Carolina plane crash

FLETCHER, NC (WJHL) – The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate a plane crash from Saturday night at the WNC Agricultural Center in North Carolina.

That’s just a little over an hour away from Johnson City.

According to the FAA, the plane went down as it was taking off from the Asheville Regional Airport.

Five people were on the plane at the time of the crash but no major injuries were reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Board are still working this morning to determine a probable cause for the accident.