KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Get ready for your heart to melt.

We are getting our very first look at Zoo Knoxville’s newest addition venturing out of her barn with her mother, Frances the Giraffe.

The five-day-old calf has been kept from the public’s eye for quite some time to bond with her mother.

This is the zoo’s first baby giraffe in 17 years.