TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina fire marshal says a large fire destroyed a chicken house and killed 11,000 birds.

News sources report Alexander County Fire Marshal Russell Greene says the fire on Thursday morning caused an estimated $300,000 in damages. Investigators say the fire was accidental and probably electrical, but an exact cause has not been determined.

Firefighters managed to save a nearby chicken house, limiting damage and saving the chickens inside.