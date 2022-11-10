SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies.

The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.

“Gatlinburg Fire Department personnel, along with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force, are actively fighting an approximate four-acre brush fire on steep terrain off of Dudley Creek Road.”

Heavy smoke was seen Wednesday afternoon on the northern end of Gatlinburg, in the fork of US 321. The area is roughly located between Westgate Resorts and Anakeesta.

“All agencies were released from the scene with the exception of the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Division of Forestry, which will remain at the fire overnight,” Butler said.

People were asked to avoid the area to give fire crews room to work.

Smoke could be seen through the WATE weather camera at Anakeesta.

Picture of smoke over cabin in the Dudley Creek Area. (Pamela Campbell)

Picture of smoke from WATE’s Annakeesta Weather Camera.

Butler also said that the department reminds individuals that because of the enhanced risk of fires, all residents and visitors should refrain from burning trash or debris.

“We continue to ask Residents and Visitors to refrain from any and all outdoor burning, as burn permits are not being issued at this time,” said Sevier County Fire Department in a social media post.

Sevier County Fire Department asks people to report illegal burning by calling 911. No burn permits are being issued at this time.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.