Fire contained, no injuries reported at Carson-Newman building

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire Friday morning at Carson-Newman University required a heavy response from first responders, and will force the university to figure out alternate class/finals schedules and locations due to the damage.

A spokesperson with CNU says the fire was reported at around 7:45 a.m. at the Pederson Nursing Building. First responders were able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

The damage is being assessed and CNU officials are working for alternative class/finals schedules and locations moving forward. More information will be released as soon as it’s finalized.