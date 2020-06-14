Fatal crash reported on Route 69 in Wythe County, Virginia

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash in Wythe County, according to a press release.

The VSP reports that the crash occurred Saturday shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Route 69, less than a mile west of Route 52.

A Honda Accord was traveling on Route 69 when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Taurus traveling in the opposite lane.

The Honda Accord driver, an adult male, died on-scene.

The adult male driver of the Taurus was air-lifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with reports of serious injuries.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.