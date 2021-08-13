Fatal crash involving Knoxville police cruiser closes lanes along Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and a Knoxville Police officer is injured after a crash along Kingston Pike. Police said the fatal crash involving the police cruiser closed all the lanes of Kingston Pike between Cheshire and Wellington drives early Friday morning; officers had been responding to a reported burglary when the crash occurred.

KPD said at 8:15 a.m. the lanes along Kingston Pike between Cheshire and Wellington drives had reopened. The officer who was involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was evaluated and released from the hospital.

Knoxville Police said in a release that around 3 a.m. Friday, responding officers to the in-progress burglary at a business in the 4800 block of Kingston Pike were traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike when a passenger vehicle pulled onto Kingston Pike in front of a KPD cruiser near Cheshire Drive, and a collision occurred.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The involved KPD officer suffered possibly minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for a toxicology screening, per department policy.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. KPD also said the Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an internal review to ensure that all policies and procedures were followed.