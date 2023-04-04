ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) — A Biltmore Estate employee died over the weekend after severe weather hit the popular tourist attraction.

A post on Biltmore’s social media states, “As a result of high wind gusts, a tree fell and fatally injured one of our employees. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and their loved ones.”

Biltmore said it will not be releasing the name of the employee out of respect and request from the victim’s family and loved ones.

Biltmore Estate will be providing support to the family and other employees during this time, according to the post.