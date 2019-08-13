Eric Boyd found guilty in Christian-Newsom murders

Eric Boyd during his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County jury found Eric Boyd guilty on Tuesday afternoon in the murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom

Boyd received life sentences with the possibility of parole on all 18 murder convictions related to their deaths. A sentencing hearing on the other charges will be Sept. 18.

A Knox County jury that heard a week of testimony began deliberating Monday afternoon. Just before noon Tuesday, the jury had a question that Knox County Judge Bob McGee addressed and the jury returned to deliberations.

“it’s been a long time coming. He’s been getting away with murder for far too long, said Deena Christian, mother of Channon Christian, said after court adjourned.

Boyd, serving a federal a prison sentence for helping the ringleader of the crimes, Lamarcus Davidson, evade apprehension, is the fifth person to be tried for his alleged involvement in the brutal deaths of Christian and Newsom.

“This has been a rough, rough period of time for everyone,” McGee told the jury following the reading of the verdicts.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said “This day has been a long time coming for the Christian and Newsom families. it has been 12 long years as they have fought the fight to seek justice for their children.

I am very happy to be standing here today to say that I feel like at this point we have finally got justice for this family and I hope we have given you some small measure of comfort and closure to this long, horrific ordeal.”

