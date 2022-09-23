CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Clarksville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Jadin Hale has been missing since Thursday. According to Clarksville police, he was last seen Thursday in between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at his home on Creekside Drive.

He is 5’2″, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

There is no clothing description at this time, according to the TBI.

Clarksville police said Jadin has lived at his Creekside Drive home since April and his foster parent told police Jadin took all of his clothes with him, but did not know where he went.

Jadin reportedly has a girlfriend in Sparta, but local authorities have spoken to her and she has not heard from him, according to police.

The police department said Jadin does have some medical history and did not take his medication with him.

Anyone who sees Jadin or knows of his whereabouts should call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5487 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.