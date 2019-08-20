Employers at Letcher County job fair hiring miners, medical staff, and more

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – The Letcher County Judge Executive’s Office and EKCEP are sponsoring a job fair Tuesday morning.
The job fair is on August 20th at the Letcher County Rec Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Scheduled employers include:
1) GMS Mine Repair – Underground Miners
2) Haydon Bridge Company – Crane Operators, Carpenters, General Laborers
3) US Census Bureau – Census Takers, Supervisors, Clerical
4) Pikeville Medical Center – RN’s, Clerk, Unit Secretary, Housekeeping
5) ARH – RN’s, Maintenance, SRNA’s
6) Western Construction – Heavy Equipment Operators, CDL Drivers
7) Health & Rehab Centers of KY – RN’s, SRNA, LPN, Housekeeping
8) ATS Construction – Highly Experienced Equipment Operators, CDL Drivers, Laborers
9) Teleworks
10) P&P Construction – Various positions
11) Letcher Manor Nursing Home – SRNA, RN, LPN, Trainee, dietary
12) KY State Police – State Troopers
13) Qualex-Georgetown – Welder, machinist, press operators
14) Rhino Energy/Cam Mining – Underground and Surface positions
15) Kelly Services – Production Associates for TMMK Georgetown
16) Dajcor – Several positions at the new plant in Hazard
17) Clintwood Elkhorn Mining – Underground and Surface positions
18) CoreCivic – Lee County Adjustment Center – Correctional Officer and Vocational Carpentry Instructor
Others in attendance include Hazard Community and Technical College, SKCTC, EKAMI, Galen College of Nursing and KY Career Center.