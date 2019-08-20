LIVE NOW /
Employers at Letcher County job fair hiring miners, medical staff, and more

by: WYMT

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – The Letcher County Judge Executive’s Office and EKCEP are sponsoring a job fair Tuesday morning.

The job fair is on August 20th at the Letcher County Rec Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Scheduled employers include:

1) GMS Mine Repair – Underground Miners

2) Haydon Bridge Company – Crane Operators, Carpenters, General Laborers

3) US Census Bureau – Census Takers, Supervisors, Clerical

4) Pikeville Medical Center – RN’s, Clerk, Unit Secretary, Housekeeping

5) ARH – RN’s, Maintenance, SRNA’s

6) Western Construction – Heavy Equipment Operators, CDL Drivers

7) Health & Rehab Centers of KY – RN’s, SRNA, LPN, Housekeeping

8) ATS Construction – Highly Experienced Equipment Operators, CDL Drivers, Laborers

9) Teleworks

10) P&P Construction – Various positions

11) Letcher Manor Nursing Home – SRNA, RN, LPN, Trainee, dietary

12) KY State Police – State Troopers

13) Qualex-Georgetown – Welder, machinist, press operators

14) Rhino Energy/Cam Mining – Underground and Surface positions

15) Kelly Services – Production Associates for TMMK Georgetown

16) Dajcor – Several positions at the new plant in Hazard

17) Clintwood Elkhorn Mining – Underground and Surface positions

18) CoreCivic – Lee County Adjustment Center – Correctional Officer and Vocational Carpentry Instructor

Others in attendance include Hazard Community and Technical College, SKCTC, EKAMI, Galen College of Nursing and KY Career Center.

