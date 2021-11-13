Emory and Henry gives back with Community Day

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory and Henry invited the public out on Saturday as a way to give back to the region during Community Day.

Community day included a home football game and the collection of items for the local food bank.

At 11:30 a.m. participants could take part in Tailgate with the President at the Brooks Field House. During this period attendees could enjoy refreshments watch the marching band perform and see the kickoff from the balcony with Emory and Henry President John W. Wells.

Those who came out could also tag along on a guided tour through campus.

Local vendors were also set up with handcrafted writing pens, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more for sale.