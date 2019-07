SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee teenager is dead following an unknown accident across the Southern border.

Callie Jordan is from Sweetwater, Tennessee.

According to the Sweetwater Government Facebook page, she was killed while serving on a mission trip in Mexico.

They are calling it a tragic accident.

A family friend said Callie’s family left Saturday to bring her body home from Mexico.

There is no word yet on how the teen died.