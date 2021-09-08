East Tennessee woman charged with filing false sexual assault report against county deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville woman is facing charges stemming from her imprisonment in Grainger County.

At the request of Fourth District Attorney General James Dunn, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into the claims by Cristy Lynn Wallace made in April about a Grainger County Sheriff’s Deputy.

While in custody, Wallace, 38, alleged during a trip to Jefferson Memorial Hospital that a deputy sexually assaulted her during her arrest and provided a fake name to the staff. TBI’s investigation found the assault claim to be false.

On August 16, the Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments against Wallace. She is charged with one count of filing a false report and one count of identity theft.

Wallace, who was already in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, was served Tuesday.