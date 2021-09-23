East Tennessee woman accused of assaulting officers while nearly naked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman seen in South Knoxville wearing only a mask, underwear and a tail is accused of assaulting two police officers. Court documents say Marissa Ferrante was spotted Monday morning on Sims Road.

The documents say she was going door to door ringing doorbells, stopping traffic in the process. Officers reportedly tried to get her to stop, but she ran away. Law enforcement caught up to her, but officers said Ferrante struggled with them.

The report said she caused one officer’s face to bleed, also kicking and hitting both of them. She’s also been charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and indecent exposure.