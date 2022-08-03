BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway 321.

The USGS reports the 2.1-magnitude earthquake had a depth of about 1.3 miles. It occurred around 12:22 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, no citizen reports had been sent to the USGS describing the occurrence.

To see the USGS’s full report on the earthquake, click here.