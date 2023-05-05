PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the weather getting warmer, Dollywood’s Splash Country announced it will open for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 13.

The park will be open the weekend of May 13–14 and will be open daily beginning Saturday, May 20 through Aug. 6. The park will shift to weekends only through Sept. 10.

Park officials say various improvements were made during the offseason. Guests will notice more shaded areas and food offerings, including additional food trucks and a new Splash and Dash food location featuring fried mini doughnuts.

“At Dollywood’s Splash Country we know the park experience is more than just our world-class slides and attractions,” Jordan Leach, Splash Country’s director of operations, said in a release. “Families come here to experience both thrills and chills. To ensure we provided ample comfort and relaxation opportunities for our guests, we added multiple shade structures to our main lounge area, brought in additional food trucks for the 2023 season, and an additional venue.”

There will also be the return of live entertainment during Too Hot Tuesdays (every Tuesday from 5/30 – 6/27 and 7/11 – 8/1), Too Cool Thursdays (every Thursday from 6/1 – 8/3), and Splash Bash LIVE (every Saturday from 6/17 – 8/5).

Water Safety Day, which includes the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” for children, will take place on June 22.

Season passes are now available and can be purchased on the park’s website.