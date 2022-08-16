PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood landed on a list of 20 contending amusement parks for bragging rights as a USA Today’s 10 Best theme park Halloween event.

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights currently sits as the sixth best on the leadership board, but the park is third-best among amusement parks with single locations. A more ghoulish event at Busch Gardens, Howl-O-Scream, remains at the top spot.

The Great Pumpkin event is part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and features thousands of carved and illuminated jack o-lanterns — marking the largest addition to the park’s fall festival in its history. It aims to entertain the entire family with glowing displays as the smell of sweet autumn-themed treats fills the air.

To vote for the event and scope out the competition, click here.