PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dolly Parton’s legendary song “I Will Always Love You” this spring.

Parton wrote and recorded the hit song fifty years ago; it tells a powerful story and demonstrates the impact one song can have on the world, according to a release from Dollywood.

Dollywood will kick off its 2023 operating season by celebrating this iconic song from March 11 to April 8.

Park visitors have the chance to see a number of performances during a Celebrity Concert Series, happening each Saturday throughout the event. The lineup features Natalie Grant (March 11); Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder (March 18); Jo Dee Messina (March 25); Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers (April 1); and Lauren Alaina (April 8).

All concerts are included with park admission, according to the release.

Along with live performances, guests have the chance to hear from some of country music’s legendary songwriters, including Dana Black, who wrote George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” and “Write this Down”; as well as Billy Montana, who wrote Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket”; and Steve Dean, who wrote “Walk On” for Reba McEntire.

Themed decor will fill areas of the park, including Showstreet and Rivertown, providing immaculate selfie opportunities to visitors, the release said.

The ‘I Will Always Love You Celebration’ is a one-time event. It happens at Dollywood March 11 – April 8. More information on Dollywood.com.