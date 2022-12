PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood officials announced a late opening on Tuesday due to low temperatures and snow.

According to a press release from Wes Ramey, public relations director for Dollywood Parks & Resorts, low overnight temperatures and afternoon snowfall on Monday means the park will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Ramey said the later opening time will allow park staff more time to prepare the park for guests.