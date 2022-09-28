PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood is bringing back some traditional favorites this fall season.

During the Harvest Festival, park-goers can enjoy fall-themed foods along with music from a wide range of genres. Dollywood is also holding its Great Pumpkin LumiNights event.

At night, the park lights up as the glow of the Great Pumpkin LumniNights engulfs the area. Thousands of carved and glowing pumpkins throughout the park give it an autumn atmosphere.

Dollywood is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival, which lasts through October 29. The park is closed on Tuesdays.