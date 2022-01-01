Dolly Parton tweets about passing of Betty White: ‘Betty will live forever’

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music legend Dolly Parton tipped her hat to comedy and entertainment legend Betty White on Saturday after learning of her passing.
White passed on New Year’s Eve, only weeks away from her 100th birthday.
“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” a tweet from Dolly reads. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world after.”
Many twitter users took to the comments of Parton’s tweet to share their love for both American icons.
Not loving Betty White is like not loving you. Impossible.— Savannah Comey (@SavannahComey) January 1, 2022
We love Betty and we love you just as much Dolly. You are such an inspiration to so many folks. Thanks for instilling a little bit of kindness and hope into all of us.— Robert Evans (@Soapbuff47) January 1, 2022
“I will love her as we all will,” Parton said.