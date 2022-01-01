Dolly Parton tweets about passing of Betty White: ‘Betty will live forever’

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music legend Dolly Parton tipped her hat to comedy and entertainment legend Betty White on Saturday after learning of her passing.

White passed on New Year’s Eve, only weeks away from her 100th birthday.

“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” a tweet from Dolly reads. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world after.”

Many twitter users took to the comments of Parton’s tweet to share their love for both American icons.

“I will love her as we all will,” Parton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss