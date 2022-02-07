Dept. of Interior invests nearly $725 million into Appalachian mine land restoration this year, TN and VA to receive over $30 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – In another round of Infrastructure Bill investments, the Biden administration announced the allocation of nearly $725 million into the Appalachian Mountains region to reclaim abandoned mine lands.

According to a release from the Department of Interior (DOI), $724,849,000 will be distributed to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to invest in abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation. The total will be invested annually over the next 15 years, the release states and distribution will depend on the state or tribe’s need for funding.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to helping working families, often in rural and Tribal communities, who face hazardous pollution, toxic water levels, and land subsidence both during mining and long after coal companies have moved on,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investments will help revitalize these local economies and support reclamation jobs that help put people to work in their communities, all while addressing environmental impacts from these legacy developments. We thank Chairman Manchin and the bipartisan coalition of members of Congress for their leadership in funding this transformational program.”

You can find a breakdown of each state and tribe’s funding below:

State FY22 BIL AML Eligibility* Alabama $20,451,000 Alaska $1,333,000 Arkansas $1,700,000 Colorado $9,967,000 Illinois $75,763,000 Indiana $24,666,000 Iowa $5,988,000 Kansas $4,855,000 Kentucky $74,253,000 Maryland $4,812,000 Missouri $5,862,000 Montana $4,601,000 Navajo Nation $1,662,000 New Mexico $2,423,000 North Dakota $3,102,000 Ohio $46,444,000 Oklahoma ** $3,492,000 Pennsylvania $244,904,000 Tennessee $8,578,000 Texas $986,000 Utah $5,769,000 Virginia $22,790,000 West Virginia $140,751,000 Wyoming $9,697,000 Total $724,849,000 *Dollars have been rounded to the nearest thousand

**Consistent with McGirt v. Oklahoma, 140 S. Ct. 2452 (2020), and related cases, neither the State of Oklahoma nor any of its agencies are currently eligible for BIL AML funding. Oklahoma v. U.S. Dep’t of the Interior, No. CIV-21-719-F, 2021 WL 6064000 (W.D. Okla. Dec. 22, 2021). In the event that one or more entities become eligible for BIL AML grants this fiscal year, OSMRE is reserving BIL funds for AML reclamation on Indian lands in Oklahoma.

Projects supported by the federal money can span a variety of purposes, such as pollution control, mine shaft closures, acidic drainage management, water supply improvement, slope stabilization and others. The investment is also intended to support long-term employment in the area by creating newly usable land for development, the release says.

The release says that funding allocation is based on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s coal production requirement. Total funding per year will depend on the number of tons of coal produced in each state or tribal land before Aug. 3, 1977, the date the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 was passed.

Guidance for state and tribal funding application will be added in the coming weeks, the release states, and every state or tribe is entitled to at least $20,000,000 over the project’s lifetime if they require it.