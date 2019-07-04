Democrats call for investigations into House Speaker Casada’s spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Explosive accusations from Tennessee House Democrats, who are now calling for multiple investigations into spending by House Speaker Glen Casada.

They’ve accused Casada of illegally spending taxpayer dollars and for placing people on state payroll who never showed up for work.

There are requests for an investigation by the comptrollers’ office and the Davidson County District Attorney.

Casada has announced his resignation as House Speaker amid lewd text messages.

A special called meeting to name a replacement for Casada will happen later this month.