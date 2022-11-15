According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – As whitetail deer enter rut and begin moving throughout the region more than any other time of the year, Tennessee wildlife officials are warning drivers to be much more careful on the roads.

“A lot of people say hunters are in the woods pushing them out, that’s why there’s a lot of deer on the roadways,” Matt Cameron, spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), said. “But that’s not actually the case. The deer are just more active because it’s the breeding season.”

In the fall, bucks can follow does for miles as they search for potential mates. Because of that, male deer tend to get little sleep this time of year and are constantly wandering around. All that movement increases their chances of running into humans by quite a bit. Does may be pushed out of their normal locations as well while they avoid bucks.

“They end up pushing them into suburban areas, into shopping centers, peoples yards,” Cameron said. “You’ll see them all sorts of crazy places. At the same time, they’ll cross a lot of roadways.”

It’s during those crossings that drivers need to be cautious. During other times of the year, dawn, dark and dusk are usually the peak times for deer traffic. Now, Cameron said you could run into one at any time of day.

“You’re subject to hit them in the middle of the day this time of year,” Cameron said. “But you’re probably still more likely to hit them in the morning making that commute to work and then in the afternoon coming home from work.”

To avoid collisions, Cameron said keeping vigilant is the first step. Monitor the sides of the road, and pay special mind to reflections you might see in the dark. If you see one deer, there’s a good chance there are more nearby.

“They may cross in front of you,” Cameron said. “so if one crosses, deer travel in packs quite a bit. Look for a second or third one.”

If the deer is already in your way, dodging it isn’t much of an option.

“We say don’t steer for a deer,” Cameron said. “Use the vehicle’s braking system to try to avoid hitting it if you can. If you swerve to miss that deer you could lose control of your vehicle and end up running off the roadway.”

If you can’t stop in time, Cameron said taller vehicles are usually preferable to shorter sedans in terms of damage and injury. In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has documented two fatal crashes involving deer.

If you do end up hitting a deer, you might be in luck. Tennessee has a law on the books that lets motorists take roadkill home as long as law enforcement or the TWRA is notified.

“Just give us a shout if it’s something you want to keep and take home,” Cameron said. “Hopefully it’s not torn up too bad. We’d much rather have someone utilize it than it go to waste, or let the coyotes or buzzards have it.”