Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a crash on Highway 79 in Henry County.

According to THP, 27-year-old Katherine Williams-Dunning was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the single-vehicle crash near Antioch Road. The SUV was towing a boat at 7:44 p.m. southbound on Highway 79 when it crossed the dividing median in the highway and rolled over, crossing northbound lanes and coming to a rest on the shoulder. Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash.

Her husband 29-year-old Tyler Dunning was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation

