(WJHL) — New Peoples Bank on Wednesday announced an unauthorized person hacked into its system June 9, gaining access to employees’, stakeholders’ and customers’ social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information or electronic signatures.

The bank did not disclose an estimate of how many people were affected by the cyber breach that disrupted its services for over a week from June 15-26.

A third-party cybersecurity firm investigated the incident, and officials stated that they also notified law enforcement and regulators about the incident. The company also revealed it is “enhancing [its] existing security protocols and safeguards to help prevent unauthorized access to [its] systems in the future.

Following the cyber breach, New Peoples Bank offered customers a one-year membership with Experian’s Identity Works, which helps detect possible fraud and misuse of personal information. To enroll, click here.

New Peoples Bank launched a call center for customers with questions or concerns surrounding the incident, which can be reached at 855-516-3784 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. ET.

Those who believe they are a victim of identity theft should call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-IDTHEFT and/or the state Attorney General’s office.

Placing a freeze on credit reports using Equifax, Experian and TransUnion helps to prevent identity theft, as most creditors need a credit report before approving a new account, the release stated.

New Peoples Bank serves Southwest Virginia, South West Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina.