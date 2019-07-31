CSX brokers deal with Blackjewel miners to take train engine

Miners continue to block train hauling coal, Kentucky State Police are asking them to move. (Photo: Connor James/WYMT)

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – A CSX train engine stuck for nearly 48 hours is now on the move.

Laid-off Blackjewel coal miners stopped the coal load on the tracks Monday afternoon. They are protesting the coal company’s failure to pay them wages.

Officials showed up to the site of the stalemate Wednesday afternoon to talk with miners. During their talks, miners allowed CSX officials to take the engine but asked them to leave the train cars loaded with coal.

Since this situation started to unfold at the beginning of July, miners have recounted their losses. Many struggled to buy groceries, not to mention their utility bills and mortgages.

What still seems to be a big question in this whole situation, “Is coal even allowed to be moved from the Cloverlick Mine?”

Attempts to get an answer to that question have resulted in no answers from attorneys with the coal producer or officials with the company itself.

