Crews continue to battle Sevier County Laurel Lick Brush-fire, fire currently occupying 20-25 acres

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – (Update as of 8 p.m.): The Laurel Like Brush-fire is now 70% contained.

(Update as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday): Multiple agencies are continuing to work the Laurel Lick Brush-fire located in a remote section of Sevier County.

It is currently a slow-moving, smoldering brush-fire occupying 20-25 acres on a steep mountainside, this all according to a release from the Pigeon Forge and Sevier County government.

No structures are currently at risk, the fire is about 20% contained.

Crews will continue to work to dig containment lines until the fire is contained. Helicopter air drops are being provided by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the spread of the fire.

(PF Fire)

To receive notifications, citizens and visitors may register for the CodeRed Alert System by texting SevierAlerts to 99411. The public can also receive updates via social media at www.facebook.com/SevierCoEMA.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sevier County EMA reporting a brush fire in a remote area near Laurel Lick Road and Mill Creek Road.

First responders from Sevier Co. EMA, Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier Co. Fire, are all in the area working to contain the fire.