Construction to begin on world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The construction of the world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville will begin Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by site developers and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will break ground on the 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center at Exit 407, complete with 120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations and a car wash over 250 feet long, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The project would surpass the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas as the world’s largest convenience store.

The 200-acre development project at Exit 407 in Sevierville, previously referred to as Project 407, has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.” Developers are exploring additional development possibilities such as a world-class golf attraction, a go-cart facility and a distillery experience.

Based in Texas, Buc-ee’s is known for its pristine bathrooms, fresh BBQ, friendly service, and providing a unique travel stop unlike any other. With 38 stores in Texas, Buc-ee’s continues its expansion throughout the Southeast with newly opened stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and constructing stores in South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Construction on the first Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee is currently underway in Crossville. The site will be more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store. It is expected to bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area and is estimated to be completed in 2023.

Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April 2021. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022.