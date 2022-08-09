HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed.

According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster recovery, candidates are needed for several Debris Removal Monitors in the Eastern Kentucky area.

The job requires no previous construction experience, the post said, but does require applicants that can work outdoors for periods longer than 12 hours — possibly for seven days a week. The temporary position consists of supervising and documenting the debris removed throughout impacted areas but does not require any manual labor.

Applicants must be adults with the ability to read, write and speak English with a valid driver’s license, as well as transportation and a cell phone. A GED, high school diploma or equivalent is required, and successful applicants must pass random drug screening and prove eligibility to work in the United States.

According to the job listing posted by Thompson Consulting, pay rates for employees can vary from $13-$18 an hour. Training would be provided to new employees.

Those interested can apply online at this link.