Comedian Ron White to perform in Asheville, NC February 7, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Comedian Ron White will be performing in Asheville in February of 2020.

According to a release from the US Cellular Center Asheville, Ron White will be performing at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on February 7, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

The cigar-smoking comedian will perform in the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, which is at the US Cellular Center Asheville.

More information on the event can be found on its website by clicking here.