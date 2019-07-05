Coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS/WJHL) — West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.

A close friend of the family told 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people on board a helicopter that crashed off the coast of the Bahamas.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.

Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Cline was the founder of Foresight Energy and had more than 35 years in the coal mining industry.