Coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

by: WVNS, WJHL

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS/WJHL) — West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.

A close friend of the family told 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people on board a helicopter that crashed off the coast of the Bahamas.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.

Cline was the founder of Foresight Energy and had more than 35 years in the coal mining industry.

