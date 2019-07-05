Coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS/WJHL) — West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.
A close friend of the family told 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people on board a helicopter that crashed off the coast of the Bahamas.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.
Cline was the founder of Foresight Energy and had more than 35 years in the coal mining industry.