Class action lawsuits filed by employees against Blackjewel

CHARLESTON, WV (WJHL) – Class action lawsuits have been filed against a bankrupt coal operator by employees claiming the company violated labor laws.

A lawsuit against Blackjewel LLC was filed in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to WYMT, a similar lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Kentucky.

The lawsuits claim Blackjewel failed to pay wages and benefits and provide adequate notice before suddenly closing operations and laying off hundreds of employees.

The class actions aim to recover unpaid wages and benefits.

The West Virginia lawsuit was filed by Mountain State Justice, Inc.

