TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has found a man they were searching for wanted on child sexual abuse charges.

Stephen Paul Ferguson Jr., 47, was wanted on two counts of sexual abuse of a child, rape of a child, three counts of rape, four counts of incest, aggravated child abuse, and three counts of educational neglect.

The CCSO put out an alert they were searching for Ferguson on Friday night. About an hour later he was found.